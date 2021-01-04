HAZLETON, Pa. - More than a dozen people were temporarily displaced from their homes after an early morning fire in Hazleton Sunday.
A vacant home caught fire just before 2:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Seybert Street.
"The fire was already out through the roof and extending out the windows to the other properties," said Deputy Chief Brian Mandak.
17 people were temporarily displaced between a neighboring apartment building and single-family home. A damaged electrical service wire temporarily kept people out of the apartment building, but as of Monday, some residents had already returned.
A single-family home to the right of the vacant home sustained fire damage in the attic, but nowhere else. However, investigators said there is water damage elsewhere in the home. Despite the damages, it's expected the home will be repairable.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
"As of now, we're still listing it as undetermined and under investigation. There are some homes in the area that have cameras," Mandak said, adding that state police are also involved with the investigation.
The vacant property is a total loss.
While the fire has been tamed, the city of Hazleton has another issue on its hands.
"We've been trying to get in touch with the owner," said Building Code Supervisor Charles Pedri.
The city has tried to reach the owner for nearly two years, since it became vacant.
"There were, I'd say 30-40 violations on the property," Pedri said. "Rubbish, trash, the property was leaning toward neighbors, etc."
Pedri said the city has also had to repeatedly remove people from the property.
The city is now in the process of hiring a company to demolish the structure.