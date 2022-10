MAHANOY CITY, Pa. -- The Red Cross sent a disaster team to Schulkyll County following a fire in Mahanoy City that impacted multiple row homes.

Flames broke out around 7:45 p.m. Friday night in the 100 block of East Mahanoy Street.

The Red Cross is assisting over a dozen people who were displaced.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.