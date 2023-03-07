SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Another arson has been confirmed in Shenandoah. It's the Schuylkill County borough's second suspicious fire in less than a week.

Within less than a week, two vacant houses have gone up in flames. Both were ruled arson, leaving residents in the Shenandoah area concerned.

“That was my house that I was raised, in the house next door,” said Shenandoah resident Ann Marie Michalik.

Michalik says the memories she has are now gone when she thinks about the house where she once lived. Michalik is referring to the duplex on the 300 block of Furnace Street that was engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning. The home is right across the street from a fire station.

“I looked again and I noticed the flames coming through the roof, so I knew it was on fire so I grabbed my phone and I called 911 right away,” said Michalik.

It's the second suspicious fire in Shenandoah in six days. A fire at a vacant home on South Grant Street early Thursday morning was also ruled an arson. Officials say flames started in the kitchen, gradually making their way to the second floor.

At this time investigators says no suspects have been identified, but residents are asked to call police if they see anything suspicious.