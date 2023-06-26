POCONO TWP., Pa. - Part of a shopping center in the Poconos was reduced to rubble after an intense fire on Sunday.

The middle section of the Promenade at Fountain Court in Monroe County is now just twisted metal, charred wood and debris. Multiple businesses were lost.

Neighbors from around the Tannersville area gathered to see what was left.

"You know, it's upsetting. Like I said, a lot of people are going to be out of work," said Frances Caban, Bath resident.

Around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters received a call about a fire behind the Trap Door Escape Room.

Crews quickly knocked it down, but --

"Then about a half hour later, room started smoking up and at that time the fire was in the wall and it ended up traveling right up to the roof," said Jerrod Belvin, director of emergency services for Pocono Township.

Officials say the fire was stubborn and required the help of firefighters from Northampton County all the way to Warren County, New Jersey.

They also ran into water supply issues.

"Water is always the biggest issue in a, you know, fire of this nature, this large..." Belvin said. "We have fire hydrants here, they just can't keep up with the pressure demand that we need."

After the second flare-up, excavators were brought in to knock down the walls and prevent more flare-ups.

State fire marshals are now investigating what caused the fire, but officials say they have a good initial idea.

"We believe it was electrical-related, but that's very early at this point," Belvin said.

A long list of stores, restaurants and professional services shared space in the strip mall.

"Hopefully they rebuild everything and put the same stores back in because it was a nice place," said Tara Werner, a nearby resident.

No one was inside the businesses at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt, officials say.