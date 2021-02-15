HAZLETON, Pa. - A Hazleton man will face charges for setting a fire that spread inside his home. 

Authorities say the occupant of the home on Cedar Street started a fire Sunday on the basement floor to keep warm, because there is no heat in the home.

The fire marshal says it appears the occupant started the fire using wood and lighter fluid.

Officials say he was drinking alcohol and either fell asleep or left the fire unattended, causing it to spread up the basement wall and into the attic.

The 59-year-old man was intoxicated and unable to competently answer questions, police said, and will face charges for recklessly burning.

