MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — A fire damaged multiple homes in Mahanoy City, Schuylkill County, on Friday morning.

Crews were called to the 400 block of West Market Street around 6:40 a.m. for a report of the fire.

A step gun and 2-inch handline were used to "knock down" the fire in the rear of the building, West End Fire & Rescue said on Facebook.

This is a developing story and will be updated.