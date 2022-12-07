Fire departments and other agencies are expressing their condolences after two firefighters died in Schuylkill County Wednesday.

The firefighters died after responding to a house fire in West Penn Township. Another person who was not a firefighter was also found dead at the scene of the fire.

Below are statements from fire departments around the area about the firefighters' deaths:

Towamensing Township Volunteer Fire Company: "Tragically two firefighters have died in the line of duty tonight while battling a multiple alarm fire in West Penn Twp. Schuylkill County. Please keep them, along with their family and friends, in your prayers."

Richland Twp. Fire and Rescue: "Two firefighters from Lehigh County have made the ultimate sacrifice tonight while operating on a Dwelling fire in Schuylkill County. Please keep their families and fellow firefighters in your prayers."

Minersville Fire Rescue: "A very tragic day for the fire service in our area. We offer our condolences to the families of the two firefighters who tragically lost their lives while operating at a fire in West Penn Twp today.

"Firefighters continue to operate on the scene at this time. Please keep them in your thoughts as they continue to work during this difficult time."

Klecknersville Rangers Volunteer Fire Company: "The Officers and Members of The Klecknersville Rangers Volunteer Fire Company extend our condolences to Lehigh County Station 17, New Tripoli, and surrounding fire companies as we learn that two fire fighters lost their lives tonight fighting a dwelling fire in West Penn Township."

West End Fire and Rescue: "Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the 2 firemen who passed away tonight in a tragic fire in West Penn Township."

City of Allentown EMS: "The City of Allentown Paramedics join the Emergency Services community in mourning the loss of 2 county firefighters killed in the line of duty this evening.

"These brave men encountered intense fire and succumbed to the conditions while trying to perform a rescue of a citizen. Their sacrifice will not be forgotten.

"Our thoughts and condolences to the responders and families affected by this tragedy."

West Reading Fire Police: "Please keep New Tripoli Fire Company in your prayers this evening as they lost 2 firefighters tonight while fighting a fire in Schuylkill County. We (West Reading Fire Police & West Reading Fire Department)are here to support you in anything you may need throughout this time."

Kutztown Fire and Rescue: "The members of Kutztown Fire & Rescue would like to extend their deepest condolences to the New Tripoli Community Fire Company. As this evening two of their members paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragic and sudden loss of life."