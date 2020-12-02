NORWEGIAN TWP., Pa. - A fire heavily damaged four homes in Schuylkill County Wednesday afternoon.
The fire broke out on the 300 block of Main Street in Norwegian Township around 3 p.m., according to county dispatchers.
Smoke could be seen billowing out of the homes. The roof partially collapsed on at least one of them.
Everyone in the house made it out safely.
One dog died in the fire, and one is still unaccounted for.
No word on what may have sparked the fire, or how many people have been displaced.