Flames could be seen pouring from an apartment building on North Courtland Street in East Stroudsburg Sunday afternoon. The fire happened across the street from East Stroudsburg High School South.

"It did start in the rear of the structure," said Acme Hose Company No. 1 Chief Nate Black.

Chief Black said five families are displaced. He tells 69 News the building is severely damaged.

"I would guess at this point it's probably a total loss, but it's definitely severe damage," said Chief Black.

According to the Chief, there were people inside the building when the fire happened. He said everyone made it out.

"There were no civilian injuries, no firefighter injuries that I'm aware of at this time," said Chief Black.

Multiple fire departments from Monroe County were brought in.

"We all work very well together throughout the fire services as a whole and in Monroe County we all work very well together to get the job done," said Chief Black.

A State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

"We'll assist the residents any way as possible. Again, the American Red Cross is taking the lead on that," said Chief Black.

The Chief said the fire department is assisting the State Police Fire Marshal with the investigation. According to the Stroudsburg Fire Department, no neighboring buildings were damaged.