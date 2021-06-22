TAMAQUA, Pa. - Neighbors say two large propane tanks exploded before fire tore through a Schuylkill County home Tuesday morning.
Several 911 callers reported the blaze shortly before 7 a.m. in the 600 block of Route 209, also known as East Broad Street, in Tamaqua, according to emergency dispatchers.
It appeared nobody was in the home at the time, officials said, as numerous fire departments from Schuylkill and Carbon counties worked to put out the smoky fire.
The fire destroyed the back of the home and the inside appeared heavily damaged.
Neighbors told a photojournalist for 69 News on scene that two large propane tanks in the back of the home blew up around 6:30 a.m.
Route 209 was closed and heavy traffic congestion was reported around the area.
No injuries were reported, dispatchers said.