LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A fire tore through a home on the grounds of the Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carbon County Thursday.
The fire broke out at the home on the 300 block of Hemlock Drive in Lehighton, according to county dispatchers. Fire crews were called shortly before 5 p.m., and multiple tankers and engines were requested.
No injuries have been reported.
The center's owner says the fire was not at the nursing home itself, and that no nursing home residents had to be evacuated. The building housed two people who rent from the owner.
No word on what may have sparked the fire.