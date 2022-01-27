LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A fire tore through a section of a nursing and rehabilitation center in Carbon County Thursday.
The fire broke out at the villa, part of the Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, on the 300 block of Hemlock Drive in Lehighton, according to county dispatchers.
Fire crews were called shortly before 5 p.m., and multiple tankers and engines were requested.
Everyone was evacuated from the villa. As of now, no injuries have been reported.
No word on what may have sparked the fire.