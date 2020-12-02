NORWEGIAN TWP., Pa. - A fire heavily damaged four homes, two neighboring townhomes, in Schuylkill County Wednesday afternoon.
The fire broke out on the 300 block of Main Street in Norwegian Township around 3 p.m., according to county dispatchers.
Smoke could be seen billowing out of the homes. The roof partially collapsed on at least one of them.
Crews worked diligently to put the flames out and bring everyone to safety. They battled cold temperatures, high winds, and the unexpected. Fireworks erupted from the second story, to make matters worse.
Everyone in the house made it out safely.
One dog died in the fire, and one is still unaccounted for.
No word on what may have sparked the fire, or how many people have been displaced.
Neighbors say it began at 316 Main Street, where they also say a man was arrested shortly after the fire broke out, though police haven't said for what.