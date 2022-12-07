WAYNE TWP., Pa. - State police say the fire that tore through a mobile home at a wildlife rehabilitation center was accidental.

Police did not say what sparked the blaze at the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Wayne Township, Schuylkill County on Monday morning, but the founder of the facility had said the cause was likely electrical in nature.

All of the animals in the building died, and damages are estimated to be at least $50,000, according to a state police news release.

More than 20 animals, including birds, a porcupine, possums and snakes, were killed.

The clinic building that burned is a total loss.