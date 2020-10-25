SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. -- A local fire company is raffling off a fire truck.
For only $100 dollars participants have a chance to win Liberty Fire Company No. 4's 1992 Pierce Arrow 1500 gpm pumper.
Information on the apparatus is listed below:
- 1,500 gpm pump/1,000-gallon tank
- Top-mount pump
- Seven-man cab with 3 SCBA seats
- Automatic transmission, 375 HP motor
- Low driving miles, low pump hours
The department says it would make a great engine for a rural company.
Participants must be at least 21-years-old to enter the contest. The winner will be responsible for fees associated with the purchase, officials say.
For more information, visit their Facebook page.