Fire truck raffle
Liberty Fire Company No. 4

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. -- A local fire company is raffling off a fire truck. 

For only $100 dollars participants have a chance to win Liberty Fire Company No. 4's 1992 Pierce Arrow 1500 gpm pumper.

Information on the apparatus is listed below:

  • 1,500 gpm pump/1,000-gallon tank
  • Top-mount pump
  • Seven-man cab with 3 SCBA seats
  • Automatic transmission, 375 HP motor
  • Low driving miles, low pump hours

The department says it would make a great engine for a rural company. 

Participants must be at least 21-years-old to enter the contest. The winner will be responsible for fees associated with the purchase, officials say. 

For more information, visit their Facebook page

