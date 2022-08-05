Generic fire truck

NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) - A firefighter says as many as 10 of his relatives are dead after a house fire in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Nescopeck volunteer firefighter Harold Baker told the Citizens' Voice newspaper that the 10 victims the family expected to eventually be found include his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two other relatives.

The fire in Nescopeck was reported around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

One person was found dead inside the single-family home shortly after responders arrived. Two other victims were found later in the morning.

Authorities say roughly seven people remain unaccounted for.

