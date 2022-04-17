POLK TWP., Pa. - Communications officials in Monroe County say first responders discovered a body when called to a fire in Polk Township.
Firefighters were called to a home in the 100 block of Mill Pond Road around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday for a fire.
Communications officials continued to say while extinguishing the blaze, a deceased body was found at the home. Officials say the discovery of the body is separate from the fire.
Circumstances of the death are unknown. PSP Lehighton is investigating.
This is a developing story. Stick with 69 News for updates.