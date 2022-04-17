POLK TWP., Pa. - State police say they found a man dead while responding to a fire in Polk Township, Monroe County.
Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire next to a home in the 100 block of Mill Pond Road around 11 a.m. Sunday.
Firefighters put out a blaze, and through further investigation, found a 55-year-old man dead inside the home, state police said.
Officials say the discovery of the body is separate from the fire. State police said there is nothing suspicious about his death, but did not say how he died.
Authorities remained at the scene for nearly seven hours.