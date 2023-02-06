TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. - Firefighters in the Poconos are pleading with Tobyhanna Township supervisors. They say firefighter injuries from over the weekend could have been prevented if the township would let its own volunteer department return to service.

"Saturday, there were two house fires," said Ed Tutrone, the president of the Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Co. "Both times, there's obviously a delayed response, because of the distance that the other firefighters have to travel."

Those were fires in Tobyhanna Township that Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company wasn't allowed to respond to.

The company took itself out of primary service in August to sort out concerns surrounding an ordinance the supervisors passed, but said it still wants to assist as a secondary agency.

The company says since then, the township won't let it answer calls.

Neighboring Tunkhannock Township Volunteer Fire Company says that's been harmful to departments across the region.

"A fire doubles in size every 30 seconds of free burn," said Chief Byron Witt of the Tunkhannock Township Volunteer Fire Company. "So, they would have been on scene in I'm guessing ten minutes. That's another ten minutes of free burn that wouldn't have happened. The house wouldn't have been burned as bad, possibly a roof not falling on two of my guys."

Joe Weitz and the other firefighter injured Saturday are okay. However, Tutrone notes, "it could be life and death."

Both departments plan to share their concerns during public comment at the supervisors' meeting.

"Our ETAs are extended," said Witt. "We have to reach out even further into our mutual aid bucket to call in even further away."

The ordinance that sparked this all aims to keep fire companies accountable. The company says it's fine with parts of it, but wants to discuss others.

"They will not sit down and speak with us," said Tutrone. "They do not have the best interest of the lives and property of the township residents and visitors."

69 News reached out to the township Monday.

The township manager said he didn't feel it was appropriate to respond to anticipated comments. He sent 69 News' interview requests to the supervisors as well, but we did not hear back at the time of this report.