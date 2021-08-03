STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A Monroe County couple was displaced after a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Flames broke out around 2:45 a.m. at the home in the 500 block of Brown Street in Stroudsburg.

The Stroudsburg Fire Department said crews encountered intense heat and fire when they arrived. Photos from the fire department show flames engulfing most of the home.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in about 30 minutes, the fire department said, but crews remained on scene to douse hot spots.

The home was extensively damaged, and the Red Cross is helping the couple who live there.

No one was hurt.

