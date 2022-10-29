Flames tore through a row of buildings in Tamaqua, Schuylkill County Saturday afternoon into Sunday night.

Officials said four to five buildings are damaged.

Fire crews from around the area were called to the 100 block of West Broad Street around 4 p.m.

The Tamaqua Fire Chief said it started in a restaurant. He said everyone got out safely.

There's no word on the number of people who've been impacted.

Members of the American Red Cross were at the scene assisting.

Ultimately, the fire went to a third alarm.

Fire crews were seen atop the roofs working to get a handle on the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.