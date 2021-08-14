ROSS TWP., Pa. - A man from Florida was arrested in Monroe County for using fraudulent credit cards to purchase gas.
Police say the man, identified as Ricky Cobo Perez, 24 of Miami was seen pumping fuel at the Weis Gas N' Go in Brodheadsville in early July. Witnesses told police Perez was seen pumping gas into a truck with "Roofing Repair" on the side.
Perez made 16 $99.00 transactions totaling $1,584, police say.
Officials later discovered Perez is part of a large group of people utilizing fraudulent credit cards to purchase gasoline and diesel fuel.
About one month later the same roofing vehicle was seen by a patrol officer. The officer stopped the driver of the truck. The driver was identified as Perez and was taken to PSP Fern Ridge.
A search of the vehicle found 23 fraudulent credit cards under the dashboard. Also discovered in the bed of the truck were custom made fuel cells the length of the utility bed.
Perez was arraigned and given $50,000 monetary bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 27.