LANSFORD, Pa. - Megan Andersen's love of flowers started as a child in Lansford.

"Especially my one grandmother who lived here in Lansford. She just loved flowers, and she was really the one who got me into flowers," Andersen said.

"She just loved Provaznik's, so it was like 'Oh Provaznik's!' you know, she just thought it was the greatest thing."

So it just made sense to take over the flower shop from the Provaznik family 33 years ago and has kept the 125-year-old institution alive ever since.

Started in 1898 by Michael Porvaznik, the business has been located on West Ridge Street since the 1950s.

"I just love flowers, and I love the creativity," Andersen said.

And while the area has changed quite a bit over the last 125 years, Andersen says business hasn't slowed.

"Actually, because of the pandemic, the last four years have been our busiest years," Andersen said.

She's hoping to retire, but it's been a challenge to ensure the shop survives.

"Well, my husband is retired, and I would like to as well. We'd like to travel and do things while we're still able. So we've had it listed for about three years now, however, I haven't had any luck finding anyone who wants to be a florist," Andersen said.

And while she's holding on as long as she can for a buyer, she does worry it might get to a point where one may never come.

"I'm really not sure, because it is a very good business and someone could come in here immediately and just pick up where I left off," Andersen said.

Porvaznik's will be having a party to celebrate its 125th anniversary on April 20.