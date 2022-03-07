HAZLETON, Pa. - Warnings that surveillance cameras are watching can be seen posted along the 100 block of Wyoming Street in Hazleton, Luzerne County, an area people say is changing.
Yajaira Perez tells us she's called this street home for eight years and has slowly seen crime increase.
"When we moved, it was really quite a neighborhood. But now it's getting bad," Perez said.
The mother of five says she and her husband were awoken just after 1 a.m. Sunday to the chaos across the street.
"We saw a guy that they bring to the ambulance right in front of the house. He got a gunshot in his legs," Perez said.
Police were called to a home at the corner of Beech and Wyoming. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Three other people had been taken to the hospital privately.
One of the victims died. All of the victims were juveniles.
"Downhill might be the right way to put it," said Bill Webber, who owns a bar directly across the street from the scene.
He and his family have owned the establishment for more than three decades and he says crime hasn't been an issue until recently.
"This is the second shooting within the last couple of months right here at the same corner," Webber said.
A corner that's just feet away from a family with young children.
"We're trying to move now. We want to move," Perez said.
The condition of the four other juveniles hasn't been released.
This is still an active investigation. Police say if you know anything about what happened, they want to hear from you.