DEER LAKE, Pa. - A former Philadelphia Eagles star soared into Schuylkill County for events with the Special Olympics.

Former wide receiver Freddie Mitchell was on hand for a meet-and-greet at Fighter's Heaven.

That's Muhammad Ali's longtime training camp.

Before the meet-and-greet, Mitchell attended the inaugural flag football game played by Special Olympics Schuylkill County.

We caught up with Mitchell at Fighter's Heaven.

He talked about the significance of local Special Olympics programs.

"I think it's important that people understand our love for humans," Mitchell said, "and us giving back and the tie-in that the sport does when it comes to the structure and discipline and then bringing it home with the team aspects and bringing everybody together is very very huge in making the world a better place."

During his time in the NFL, Mitchell was often referred to by his nickname "Fred-Ex."

He was involved in a legendary moment in Philadelphia Eagles history.

The Eagles were on the verge of losing a playoff game against the Packers in 2004 when he caught a pass to convert a fourth-down-and-26 late in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles went on to win the game in overtime.