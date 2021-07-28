EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A former East Stroudsburg man is being held by authorities in Texas after being accused of sexually abusing a juvenile female.
Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg say on March 1 they received reports that a juvenile female was solicited into a sexual act by an adult male.
The accused was identified as Wayne Carter, 53 formerly of East Stroudsburg.
Police say the investigation revealed Carter provided the minor with vodka, marijuana and a vibrating toy. Officials continued to say Carter insisted the victim use the toy in front of him.
A warrant was issued on March 2 for Carter's arrest on charges of felony-unlawful contact with a minor, felony-corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children. Troopers say they attempted to apprehend Carter, but learned he fled to Mexico.
Carter was taken into custody on July 27 by United State Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Hidalgo, Texas Point of Entry after attempting to enter the United States.
Carter is being held in Texas pending extradition back to Pennsylvania through the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.