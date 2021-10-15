BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Nearly 5,000 students across the country have installed a Google Chrome extension called Learnics. It's a free tool that got started by a doctoral student and his professor at East Stroudsburg University.
"It focuses on learning analytics," said Dr. Douglas Lare, a co-founder of Learnics.
"We are the 'show me your work' company," added co-founder Dr. Greg Cottrell.
It all started when Cottrell was getting his doctorate at East Stroudsburg University. The dissertation the North Hunterdon New Jersey Principal crafted with Lare was a hit.
When Lare's son-in-law Karl Pietrzak, who works in computer technology, said this idea could become reality, they teamed up to make it happen.
"We're really a tool to help students better understand what they're doing online and also provide data to the teacher about what they need to teach about doing research," said Lare.
Programs that monitor students' use of school computers for disciplinary purposes already exist. This, rather, provides statistics you can learn from, like sites visited to complete assignments and time spent there and on assignments.
Since its inception in 2017, Learnics has received more than $1 million in grants from the National Science Foundation.
It's become even more useful during the pandemic. Now, Lehigh University's Ben Franklin Technology Partners has awarded it $60,000.
Northampton Area Middle School Sixth Grade Science Teacher Kristen Sevinsky says Learnics data improves her own lessons and prompts productive discussions.
"What did you search for? And we all kind of get these different strategies, so the next time we go to a research question, we have a backpack of ideas," said Sevinsky.
Sevinsky has been using Learnics in her classes for years, and has given feedback to Cottrell and Lare.
"They've taken all of our requests and made those adjustments," said Sevinsky.
Cottrell says teachers and students who use Learnics report that the data has changed the way they work.
"Students that know that they have to submit a record of their online activity behave in a way online that matches their teachers' expectations," said Cottrell. "Teachers who take the time to look at their students' online activity have a better understanding of their students, of their assignments and the learning that's happening inside their classroom or outside of their classroom."
"Our target audience is really people who use Google Classroom in grades 6 through 12," said Lare. "We're exploring possibilities about how to use it with younger kids and higher education as well."
The company is looking to do research partnerships with local universities.
"If you look at online activity data, it's impacted so much on your other ways of life, whether it's making a recommendation for the next video to watch on Netflix or an advertisement on Facebook," said Cottrell. "It's had very little impact on how we can improve education, and so that's what we're trying to focus on."