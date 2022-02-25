BARTONSVILLE, Pa. - The former general manager of a hotel in the Poconos has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for his role in an elaborate sex and drug trafficking ring.
Federal prosecutors say 45-year-old Faizal Bhimani repeatedly made rooms available for sex traffickers and drug dealers at the Howard Johnson hotel in Bartonsville, Monroe County.
Investigators say dozens of women were victimized.
Associates of Bhimani were also convicted during the same trial. They include his co-defendant Nazim Hassam and two hotel companies that ran the Howard Johnson's and the Pocono Plaza Inn in Stroudsburg.
The Department of Justice says the trial concludes a six-year-long investigation in which 40 people were convicted in federal court.