POTTSVILLE, Pa. - During his time with NATO, Four-Star Army General George Joulwan saw the Berlin Wall rise and then fall.
The Pottsville native served as the Supreme Allied Commander from 1993 to 1997 and has been watching Russia's invasion of Ukraine closely.
"It is criminal to me what Russia is doing to Ukraine. It's a sovereign country, they are trying to impose their will on that country," Joulwan said.
The general says he's proud of the Ukrainian people for standing their ground against the Russian invasion and says NATO allies should continue providing equipment and intelligence to Ukraine, while also applying diplomatic and economic pressure on Russia.
"I just look and cringe when I think what might occur in that beautiful city and beautiful people that are in that city," Joulwan said.
Because Ukraine is not a member of NATO, military action is not an option at this point, but the general thinks something should be done to protect Ukraine and its people from Russian air strikes.
"If we had the possibility to put an air cap over the capital, I think that would be very helpful," Joulwan said.
"Without that it's going to be a very difficult day in Kiev, and they are going to talk a lot of casualties."
The general says Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions are similar to that of Adolf Hitler during the Blitzkrieg in World War II and says NATO allies are prepared should Putin signal he intends to drive his troops beyond Ukraine's borders.