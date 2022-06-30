STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A former police officer in the Poconos will spend years in prison in a sexual assault case.
Steven Mertz was sentenced this week to 2.5-5 years in state prison on charges of bribery and obstruction of justice.
The former corporal with Pocono Mountain Regional police was accused of agreeing to drop a woman's DUI charges in exchange for sexual favors during a traffic stop in 2019.
He was found not guilty of all charges related to rape and sexual assault, but was convicted on the bribery and obstruction of justice counts.