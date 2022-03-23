PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - A man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend in Carbon County has pleaded guilty to a homicide charge, according to court paperwork.
John Martocci, of Roseto, had been accused in the shooting in Penn Forest Township, state police said. Police said Martocci shot Kenneth Knibiehly, 58, in the head, killing him. Martocci is an ex-boyfriend of Knibiehly's current girlfriend, police said.
Martocci previously served on the Roseto borough council, officials said.
Investigators said Martocci, a married man, was upset Knibiehly was dating his former girlfriend and wanted her back. The woman told police she and Knibiehly heard his dogs barking loudly before there was a knock on the front door. The woman reported hearing arguing and a gunshot.