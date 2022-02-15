A popular newsman and decorated veteran has died.
Keith Martin was on the air for many years at TV stations WBRE in Wilkes-Barre and WGAL in Lancaster.
Prior to that, he graduated from Lafayette College in Easton and served in the U.S. Army, which included a stint in Vietnam.
Martin began a new career in 2003, when he was appointed by then-Gov. Ed Rendell to serve as Pennsylvania's first director of Homeland Security.
WBRE said Martin died from natural causes in South Carolina on Sunday. He was 75.