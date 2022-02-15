A popular newsman and decorated veteran has died.

Keith Martin was on the air for many years at TV stations WBRE in Wilkes-Barre and WGAL in Lancaster.

Prior to that, he graduated from Lafayette College in Easton and served in the U.S. Army, which included a stint in Vietnam.

Martin began a new career in 2003, when he was appointed by then-Gov. Ed Rendell to serve as Pennsylvania's first director of Homeland Security.

WBRE said Martin died from natural causes in South Carolina on Sunday. He was 75.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.