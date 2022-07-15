HARRISBURG, Pa. - A former police chief in Carbon County has been sentenced after being convicted of repeatedly raping a child.
Former Weissport Chief of Police Brent Getz, of Lehighton, was sentenced Friday to 16 to 32 years in prison followed by three years consecutive probation and will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, according to a news release from Attorney General Josh Shapiro's Office.
In March 2019, Getz was convicted of rape of child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of child, and several other related charges following a jury trial, the AG's office said.
Getz’s co-defendant, Gregory Wagner, pleaded guilty to the charges of rape of child and sexual exploitation of children on November 16, 2020, and cooperated in the prosecution of Getz, according to the news release.
In April 2022, Wagner was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison followed by probation. He will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
Concerned citizens are encouraged to report child abuse to the Pennsylvania ChildLine by calling 1-800-932-0313. They can also report a tip through the Safe2Say app, available on both the Android and Apple stores, or by calling 1-844-SAF2SAY (723-2729). The Office of Attorney General also has a Child Predator Hotline number for online sexual exploitation of children at 800-385-1044.
Senior Deputy Attorney General Rebecca Elo prosecuted this case.