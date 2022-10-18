STROUDSBURG, Pa. - "This is an immature bald eagle," said Kathy Uhler while holding the brown headed 11-pound avian, which she's had for three days.

The eagle came to her very sick, she says. Treating sick wild animals has been the daily routine for the Stroudsburg, Monroe County-based Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center founder.

"It's truly a lifestyle, and you live that lifestyle seven days a week," she said.

A 42-year lifestyle that's included injured loons, baby foxes and baby bats, river otters, bears, possums, endangered owls, and nearly any other wild animal in need you can think of.

The goal is to rescue, rehab, and release.

"Are you going to miss it?" I asked.

"Yes. I'll miss it. But I'll honestly not miss waking up in the morning and feeding 25 squirrels per day," she said.

Uhler is now retiring. She's passing the "talon," so to speak, to Susan Downing and Janine Tancredi, who ran a smaller center in Willow Grove.

The mission is the same. The name is now "The Wilderz at Penns Woods."

"She's laid the foundation for us to just walk in and say 'oh wow we have this and look what we can do now?'" Downing said.

Depending on what the young eagle can do, her release is expected soon. She was able to fly well inside the currently empty bear enclosure.

"The important thing is the animal care continues on, at least at the current level for the future. Otherwise, there is no legacy, it's just a memory," Uhler said.

Fortunately, it's a call from the wild that will continue to be answered.