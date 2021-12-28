LANSFORD, Pa. - "Was pretty interesting to know that someone in town did all those things and served in such a big way," said Lansford American Legion Post Commander Nate Krajcirik.
Before enlisting, Krajcirik read area native Richard Marcinko's 1992 Book Rogue Warrior, which chronicled the military career of this real-life Rambo.
"I think his legacy is starting one of the most well-known units in American history and his service in Vietnam was heroic and exceptional," he said.
A two-time Vietnam War veteran, Marcinko won four Bronze stars.
After being part of the Terrorist Action Team in the 1979 Iran hostage crisis, he developed and commanded SEAL Team Six. It's the Navy's most elite force, which is best known for killing Osama Bin Laden.
Marcinko's exploits even earned him his own video game. He consulted on the Fox TV show 24.
His family says he died of a heart attack on Christmas Day at age 81.
"There's been a lot of buzz through the town the past couple of days with what he did with his military career and a lot of people are proud to say he came from Lansford," Said Lansford Historical Society Secretary Christopher Ondrus.
In his autobiography, Marcinko, who left Carbon County as a young boy, said he came from a family of miners, where life was simple, hard, and poor.
Ondrus says Marcinko carried that coal mining heritage in battle.
"I think that's where he got his toughness looking back at his childhood years and what his father did in the mines," he said.
Despite the heroics, Marcinko was convicted of several crimes and served 21 months for defrauding the government.
"We are all human, we all make mistakes, but I think what he did in his military career and part of Seal Team 6 is remarkable and outshines anything else that happened in his life," Ondrus said.