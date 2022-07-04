READING, Pa. -- The hot and sunny weather has parks and beaches in out area packed this Independence Day weekend.
At Blue Marsh Lake, many people hit the water, while others on shore sat back, played games and enjoyed cookouts, as conditions were pristine.
In Carbon County, crowds lined up Sunday in the parking lot at Beltzville State Park, waiting for its gates to open. The park's lake draws large crowds on holiday weekends, and this was no exception.
The park hit capacity at 8:50 a.m.
"We've never hit capacity that early before," said Ben Monk, Beltzville State Park Manager.
The popular site can hold up to 900 cars and often hits capacity.
On Sunday, Beltzville officials estimated that about 3,500 people were in the park. In 2020, state park attendance was up more than 26 percent statewide.
At Beltzville alone, it rose by more than 32 percent, according to the state, a number of people driving hours to get there.
"When we hit that capacity, we shut down our gates, we don't allow any cars in," Monk said. "Our resource can't handle more than that. The park was designed for that in the '70s and that's what it's still designed for."
In a Facebook post, the park said it is anticipating to hit capacity very early on the Fourth of July, too.