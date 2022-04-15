JACKSON TWP., Pa. - One of the thousands of Little Free Libraries across the U.S. is right here in Jackson Township, Monroe County.
"We've got a lot of great generous neighbors that donate their gently-used books, children's books," said Jackie Killian, with the Little Free Library.
It's located on the front lawn of the Killian family home, giving children and adults of all ages access to all sorts of books.
"We've got children's treats and candies and things, we've also got plenty of bestsellers and children's books out for the weekend," Killian said.
And you definitely can't miss it. There's an antique British telephone booth on the property that, yes, also has free books inside.
And with Easter right around the corner, the Killian family wanted to do something centered around the holiday.
"In time for Easter, we're celebrating the greatest piece of literature of humankind," Killian said.
The Killian's are giving away free Bibles.
"We do have quite a lot, we have about 70 copies of the Bible to give away," Killian said.
They say what better time, than Easter Sunday?
"It's a time when a lot of people are celebrating their faith," Killian said.
And if you are interested in picking up one of these free Bibles, they'll be available at the library until Easter Sunday at sundown.