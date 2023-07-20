HAZLETON, Pa. - Thousands of friends and customers in the Hazleton community are petitioning for the return of a longtime restaurant owner.

After entering the United States illegally more than 25 years ago, Ricardo Santos got snared in the immigration system by trying to legally obtain a green card. Now he's stuck in Mexico in a 10-year holding pattern.

We met Santos' wife Jeimy Peres at the restaurant they own together in Hazleton, called J. Zapatas Taqueria. We spoke with both of them, with Santos joining virtually through a laptop.

"It breaks my heart that I won't be able to be there with my family and my community," said Santos.

Santos is stuck in Juarez, Mexico, and it all started with him trying to upgrade his immigration status from a work permit to a green card.

"I want to be eligible to vote. I want to be eligible to go outside, to travel the states, the country, the world," said Santos.

So, for the first time in his 35 years of being in the United States, Santos got a lawyer and began the process of becoming a permanent resident. In June he was told he could begin the final step in the process: a review of his case at the U.S. Consulate in Juarez.

"We received a letter stating I am eligible to come to Ciudad Juarez to do the interview. I was so happy. I cried, my wife and I cried," said Santos.

According to immigration attorney Ray Lahoud in Allentown, who is not affiliated with Santos' case, Santos was actually not eligible, thanks to him illegally crossing the border back in the 1990's.

"If you enter the United States unlawfully, after having accrued unlawful presence days after April 1st of 1997, you're not eligible for the waiver that he went for," said Lahoud. "He shouldn't have left the U.S."

So not only did Santos not get a green card, he had his work permit revoked as well, and under federal law, he can't reapply for 10 years.

"He has just been given misinformation, mis-advice, throughout this process unfortunately. It's very sad," said Lahoud.

It's also sad for his wife, who is now facing the prospect of raising their children alone.

"I need him, because look, I can't do it by myself. I do my best, but it's not easy," said Peres.

Thousands of people have now signed a petition calling for Santos to be allowed to reenter the country and return to his restaurant. But despite that support, Lahoud said the decision is unlikely to get overturned.

"I just miss home. I just want to go back home," said Santos.

Peres tells us she is renewing her passport so she can go visit her husband in Mexico, but she doesn't plan to stay because she wants to raise her children in the United States.