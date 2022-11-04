SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. – Most local fans are rooting for the Phillies during this "Red November," but an area in Schuylkill County has one reason to be happy for the Astros if they win.

Jarrod Kramer teaches business education at Blue Mountain High School. He recently became head baseball coach there as well, and he's a lifelong Phillies fan, rooting for his team in the World Series.

"Hopefully they can pull two games out of Houston to possibly finish the job," he said, as the Astros lead the series 3-2, following a Game 5 loss Thursday night.

If the Houston Astros do win, there's one thing that might soften the blow for Kramer.

Andrew Ball, assistant general manager of the Astros, went to school and played ball with Kramer in Schuylkill Haven.

He grew up playing ball at Blue Mountain High School.

"He was a great teammate," Kramer said.

From Little League to high school, the two played baseball and basketball together.

"We just always got along, talked a lot about baseball," Kramer said. "We were interested in the history of the game."

Ball's former coaches say they're not surprised by the kid from Orwigsburg's success.

Thomas Kramer is Jarrod Kramer's father. He was the head baseball coach while the two were in high school together.

"I remember him as very quiet," Thomas said. "He was very cerebral. And he worked very hard to try to improve his skills...He did not like to lose."

Bill Dobrolsky was Ball's assistant baseball coach at the time. Up until Jarrod Kramer took over this past September, he was also the high school's head coach for the past three years.

"Andy was an excellent student," Dobrolsky said. "And you can always see it was there. And, you know, people like to say things, but Andy went out and got it."

Several of Ball's childhood connections say they keep tabs on him via Facebook. However, they say his recent move to the Astros was not apparent on social media, until someone else posted to congratulate him.

"He's not into that bragging type," said Douglas Morgan, Ball's former basketball coach and the school's current athletic director. "He's a very humble young man."

Ball went on to pitch in college with Gwynedd-Mercy University's D-3 team in Montgomery County.

His college coach, Paul Murphy, sent 69 News a picture of the two together at Game 5 of the World Series Thursday night.

"His mind was on working in pro ball all the way through college. From freshman year on," Murphy told us via text message.

After stops throughout multiple levels of baseball, Ball settled with the Astros last year, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"He's one step from being in charge of an entire organization," Dobrolsky said.

"I like to think that his time at Blue Mountain here in Schuylkill County established the foundation, you know, his love for the game and the love for baseball that he has," Jarrod Kramer said.

While the Phillies always come first for Ball's childhood friends, they say they never stop rooting for him.

"I mean, it'd be nice if they were beating the Mets or something right now," Dobrolsky said. "And then it'd be really exciting."

"He's done Blue Mountain proud," Thomas Kramer said. "He's done the baseball program proud. We're happy for him. But we're still rooting for the Phillies."