TAMAQUA, Pa. - Tamaqua will never forget Friday's send-off for a tow truck driver.
A huge funeral procession rode through town to celebrate the life of 56-year-old Michael Heffelfinger, who died suddenly on Saturday from complications of COVID-19.
Tow truck drivers from Schuylkill and Carbon counties took part in the caravan to remember him, with sirens blaring.
Heffelfinger worked for Hope's Towing in Tamaqua for 18 years.
He was also a classic car buff, and his friends with the cool cars also went for the ride.