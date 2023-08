TAMAQUA, Pa. - A long procession honored a businessman from Schuylkill County who was killed last week.

Tractors, dump trucks, and fire trucks, hundreds of them, drove through Tamaqua in honor of Mark Boyle.

The 35-year-old died last week at his welding business in West Penn Township.

Police say an angry customer ran down Boyle with a dump truck.

The suspect, Michael Albert from Scranton, is charged with homicide and locked up without bail in Schuylkill County.