HAZLETON, Pa. - The executive assistant to the mayor of Hazleton has announced he is running to represent portions of Luzerne and Schuylkill counties.
Gary Perna Jr. announced his candidacy for the 116th legislative District of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Now that the redistricting maps have been set, the current 116th district has been divided bringing all of Hazleton, West Hazleton, and Hazle Township into one district with northern Schuylkill County, Perna said.
Perna says he has spent his career working in the Greater Hazleton Area as a former news reporter with WBRE, WYLN, SSPTV and as a host of several human-interest programs.
He serves as Executive Assistant to Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat and Director of Recreation for the City of Hazleton.
Perna says he is a lifelong resident of Schuylkill County.