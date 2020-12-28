There are still many questions to be answered about what happened this past Christmas morning.
An accident took place on Lower Swiftwater Road, near Route 611 in Pocono Township. Investigators say there was no fiery explosion, but rather a rupture of a 12-inch gas main so forceful it blew a hole in the asphalt above it and overturned a car driving on the road.
Inside was a woman in her 30s from New York who died, a man who was injured, and a 3-year-old who was ok, according to officials.
Gas was shut off to surrounding homes and Great Wolf Lodge.
A man living near the scene says he heard what sounded like a tree falling and then was told to leave his home. He says when he came outside he smelled gas.
Service was restored to customers over the weekend and on Monday crews were repairing an 8-foot wide hole in the roadway.
In a statement to 69 News, UGI spokesperson Joe Swope expressed condolences and said they are cooperating with the investigation.
"While there was a release of natural gas, there is no indication of an explosion involving our main or associated equipment," Swope added in his statement.
The investigation into the explosion continues and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. The woman's name has not been released.