Gas station owner in East Stroudsburg doing what he can to keep prices below the average in his area

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - "Save every penny I can, thanks to people like him," said Maureen Zito of Marshalls Creek.
The 'him' she's referring to is John Somma. He's owned and operated J&N Service Center in East Stroudsburg for 20 years.
"I have people coming here since the day I opened," said John Somma, Owner of J&N Service Center.
Gas prices have been one of the biggest headlines the last few weeks, with those numbers burning a hole in the wallets of drivers everywhere.
"We're just trying to help the people especially during this time. This gas is affecting everything," said Somma. "It's affecting where they spend their money in other places. It's sad."
Drivers tell us, they appreciate his effort towards helping them save where they can.
"I'm trying to support the little guy, who's supporting the little guy," said Zito.
We asked those drivers if they'll keep coming back in the future.
"I'll support him now because he's taking care of us, and I'll support him in the future because it's wonderful what he's doing for the people," said Lance Grach of Bushkill.
"We'll still come back to him, because he was there for us," said Zito.