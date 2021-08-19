The Pocono Airshow starts this week, and the GEICO Skytypers are highlighted.
Formed about 15 years ago, the demonstration aviators fly vintage World War II airplanes. They fly in super-tight formations and can display messages 1,000 feet high.
Airplanes are not supposed to fly super tight, but 1800 feet above the Poconos. I saw the beautiful danger of the GEICO Skytypers up close.
"Formation flying is an art. A lot of techniques to it. Most of the guys on the team are smooth. A lot of years of practice behind it," said 45-year aviator Steve Salmirs, aka, the Sun King.
Salmirs was my pilot, and leads the group of six, who fly circa-1940 World War II training airplanes.
They call themselves the Skytypers, as 1000-foot tall messages can be made in the clouds.
"Not skywriting, sky typing. Looks like a dot matrix printer," Salmirs said.
But to fly you have to suit up with a lifejacket parachute and helmet.
In the air, the beauty of the Poconos didn't disappoint. Salmirs and his team are part of the crew turning the Pocono Raceway into an airfield for the Pocono Airshow this weekend.
"What do you love about flying?"
"I love the beauty and the perspective of it," he said.
For me it beats covering a city council meeting any day.
Pilots from 56 different countries trained in the planes during World War II.
The Skytypers will be performing this weekend at the Pocono Airshow and the Pocono Raceway.