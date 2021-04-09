WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital has added robotic-assisted surgery to its medical services lineup.
Surgeons at the Schuylkill County hospital are now able to use the da Vinci Surgical System to perform general surgeries, according to a news release from the health networks.
"Bringing robotic surgery to Geisinger St. Luke's is something we wanted to make happen for Schuylkill County and our surrounding communities," said Gabe Kamarousky, hospital president, in a statement.
Surgeons use a console and monitor to control robotic arms to perform the surgery.
The minimally-invasive method can be used at the hospital for "small incision" general surgeries, including gallbladder removal and hernia repair, officials said.