It was a history lesson like no other Saturday night during the ghost walk tour through Old Mauch Chunk.

From skeletal legs found in the building that once made coffins to examining the noose and cuff railings outside of the Old Jail Museum, our tour guide gave us all the gruesome history of Jim Thorpe's past.

Every year, from September to November, the Jim Thorpe Rotary Club holds its ghost walks through Historic Jim Thorpe.

Beginning at 7 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night, groups of people walk the streets to hear about the ghosts that continue to haunt the living as a reminder of this old town's past.

Jim Thorpe, originally named Mauch Chunk, is located in the Pocono Mountains.

It is an old coal transportation town where millionaires and coal miners once walked the same streets.

It is also home to one of the most infamous Molly Maguire trials in 1876. Four men, all claiming innocence to the charge of murder, were hanged in what is now the Old Jail museum. Their ghosts, and the ghost of one of their wives, haunt us today.

Tickets for the Jim Thorpe ghost walk can be purchased online, and walk-ins are welcome when vacancies are available.

All proceeds are donated to local charities.

Saturday, November 12, 2022, is the last day of the ghost walks.