GIRARDVILLE, Pa. - A parade in Schuylkill County has been postponed.

Due to the unfavorable inclement weather forecast for this weekend, the Girardville Saint Patrick's Day Parade was rescheduled for Saturday, April 1.

The parade theme is honoring volunteer firemen.

An awards ceremony/block party will be held after the parade, at the Hibernian House at 21 Beech Street.