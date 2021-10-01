A Luzerne County teen is making a difference for hundreds of families.
Ella D'Amato, of Hazleton, believes if you put your mind to it, you can do anything. And that's exactly the motto she followed as she came up with the idea for her Girl Scout project that earned her a Sliver Award for the Girl Scouts.
Among the qualifications to earn the award, a Girl Scout must dedicate 50 hours to their service project, and the project she chose holds a special meaning behind it.
Fifteen years ago, D'Amato was born 24 weeks premature, alongside her brother and sister.
Unfortunately her siblings, Giovanni and Giada, didn't survive.
So to honor them, D'Amato gathered 33 volunteers from across the country to knit and donate more than 1,300 newborn hats for Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton.
That number far surpassed her original goal of 500 hats.
D'Amato took the entire summer to complete her project.
She says she's grateful for all of the volunteers that helped it come together.
Officials at the hospital say the hats D'Amato donated are enough for every newborn for the next three years.