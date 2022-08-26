Stroudsburg, Pa. - The 13-year prosecution of Emily Gross is finally over. The New Jersey woman who police said bought a gun that was used to shoot and kill a state trooper was sentenced to 12-24 months in state prison.

Gross pleaded guilty to persons not to possess firearms, as an accomplice in the death of Trooper Joshua Miller.

Officials say Gross gave her gun to Daniel Autenrieth despite a protection from abuse order prohibiting him from having any firearms. The protection from abuse order was issued against Autenrieth about one week before Gross purchased the gun, a media release reports.

The release continues to say that when purchasing the handgun, Gross falsely claimed to be a Pennsylvania resident and lied on the purchase forms. Autenrieth was with her when she bought the gun.

On June 7, 2009 Autenrieth kidnapped his son and fled in his car with the child. Police pursued as he entered Monroe County. After his vehicle was stopped, Troopers Joshua Miller and Robert Lombardo approached the car. Officials say this is when Autenrieth opened fire. Both troopers returned fire killing Autenrieth. The child was not hurt.

Gross is sentenced to a period of incarceration of no less than twelve months to no more than 24 months in a state correctional facility. She will be granted time served for her federal incarceration in a related federal prosecution.

She will be held at the Monroe County Correctional Facility prior to her transfer to a state correctional facility.